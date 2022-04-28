News State Victoria News Victorian puppy scam suspect to face court
A Victorian man faces multiple charges over online fraud crimes including puppy scams. Photo: Getty
A Victorian man has been charged after more than 100 people were allegedly defrauded of a total of almost $300,000.

Detectives have been investigating an alleged string of puppy scams, false advertising on online marketplaces, and scams where the person claimed to be from the Australian Taxation Office or a mobile phone company.

A total of 109 victims allegedly lost $295,705 between April 2018 and September 2021.

It’s alleged a 32-year-old man from Deer Park, in Melbourne’s west, used stolen identities to obtain bank accounts for the victims to transfer money into.

He was charged with obtaining property by deception, possessing proceeds of crime, and using a fraudulent document.

The man will appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday.

-AAP

victoria
