Corruption probe into Victoria police

A senior Victoria Police officer is being investigated by the state’s anti-corruption watchdog over allegations they “exploited and misused” their position.

Public hearings into the allegations will be held by the Independent Broad-based anti-corruption Commission (IBAC) next week as part of an investigation known as Operation Bredbo.

The misconduct allegations against the unnamed officer include misusing police information, maintaining improper relationships and using their position to improperly influence people involved in commercial disputes and civil litigation.

Commissioner Robert Redlich said the oversight of Victoria Police is one of IBAC’s most significant functions.

“Victorian communities place great trust in Victoria Police and rightly expect police officers to perform their duties and exercise their significant powers fairly, impartially and in accordance with the law,” Mr Redlich said.

Victoria Police has been contacted for comment.

– AAP