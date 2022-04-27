Cheeky thieves get away with club’s stash of weekend beer

Live

Thieves have threatened to take the fizz out of a western Victorian racing club’s biggest weekend of the year, after more than 1400 cans of beer were stolen.

Police say burglars broke in to storage containers at the Warrnambool Racing Club during the Anzac Day long weekend, serving themselves 60 slabs of Great Northern, Carlton Draught and Carlton Dry.

The beer burglary comes in the lead up to the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival.

Police believe the town’s locals will have information that will help them crack the case.

“We are confident that there are people out there in the community who know those responsible,” Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes said.–

“It’s hard to believe anyone can walk away with over 1400 cans of beer without spilling some information.”

He said it was obvious the thieves knew the club would be well stocked at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers.