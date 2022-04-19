News State Victoria News Police investigate Vic church burglaries
Police investigate Vic church burglaries

Ten Greek Orthodox churches across Melbourne were burgled within 24 hours over the Easter long weekend.

The Holy Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia say the churches in Melbourne’s western, northern and eastern suburbs were closed when they were targeted on Sunday.

“The local police authorities were immediately informed and are currently conducting investigations to locate and arrest the perpetrators,” the Church said in a statement on Monday.

Victoria Police say they are investigating a burglary that took place at a place of worship in Templestowe, in Melbourne’s east, on Monday.

It’s believed a man forced his way into the Porter Street building about 5.15am and stole cash.

“Detectives are working to determine if this incident is linked to reports of burglaries at places of worship in other areas over the long weekend,” the spokesperson told AAP in a statement.

– AAP

