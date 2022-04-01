Live

The chairman of a Victorian abattoir has been identified as one of the five people killed in a helicopter crash north of Melbourne.

Paul Troja, 73, was one of four passengers on board the aircraft that crashed at Mount Disappointment on Thursday morning.

The Albert Park man, who headed the board of Gippsland meat-processing company Radfords, was being remembered on Friday as a passionate and accomplished leader who will be dearly missed.

Aviation safety experts were combing through the helicopter wreckage at the remote site to determine what caused the crash.

Along with Mr Troja, those on board were a 50-year-old Inverloch woman and two NSW men, aged 59 and 70, on board the helicopter, which was flown by a 32-year-old Cheltenham man.

Their remains were found by crews who spent four hours battling steep terrain and dense forest to reach the wreckage near Blairs Hut at Mount Disappointment, about 80 kilometres north of Melbourne, after the crash scene was identified by police air wing.

“The helicopter’s been destroyed and unfortunately there were no survivors,” Acting Inspector Josh Langelaan said on Thursday night.

Mr Troja’s son Luke said the flight was meant to be one of his father’s last work trips.

“He wanted to spend more time with the family, but he wanted to do one last job to get a bit more money behind him, so he could help us out,” Luke Troja told the Nine Network.

“This was going to be it, and he was going to give it away.”

Paul Troja had four children and five grandchildren, the youngest of whom is just two days old.

The accident is Victoria’s deadliest aviation disaster since February 2017, when five people were killed after a charter plane crashed into Melbourne’s Essendon DFO shopping centre.

That crash was the state’s worst civil aviation accident for 30 years.

The helicopter that crashed on Thursday was one of two flying business trip passengers in convoy from Batman Park in central Melbourne to Ulupna, near the Victoria/NSW border.

Mr Langelaan said there was low cloud over Mount Disappointment when one of the helicopters went missing.

The other raised the alarm before landing safely at Moorabbin.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has taken charge of the investigation.

Expert teams on helicopter operations and maintenance will travel from Canberra and Melbourne to inspect the wreckage and surrounds, including gathering materials for ongoing examination.

The ATSB will also analyse any recorded data and conduct interviews with those who have knowledge of the flight.

A preliminary report is expected in six to eight weeks.

– AAP