Helicopter missing north of Melbourne

Live

A search has been launched north of Melbourne for a helicopter that failed to arrive at its expected destination.

It is understood two helicopters were travelling in convoy from the Melbourne CBD over Mount Disappointment when one aircraft disappeared just after 9.30am on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

Air searches were underway for the chopper on Thursday afternoon. Local search and rescue crews have been dispatched and a command post has been set up at Mount Disappointment, near Whittlesea.

It was unclear whether the aircraft had crashed, an SES spokesman said.

Five Country Fire Authority vehicles, police and paramedics, including the air ambulance, were dispatched following initial reports on Thursday morning.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has been notified.