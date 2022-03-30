News State Victoria News One injured in Victoria power station fire
One injured in Victoria power station fire

yallourn-power-station
A fire at Yallourn Power Station in Victoria has left one person injured (file photo). Photo: AAP
One person has been injured after a fire broke out inside a coal bunker at Victoria’s largest coal-fired power station.

Firefighters were called to Yallourn Power Station in the Latrobe Valley, in Victoria’s east, about 6.20am on Wednesday.

At least nine fire trucks were fighting the blaze, which was still raging at 9am.

Paramedics were called to the fire and treated one person, who was then taken to Traralgon Hospital.

The power station was damaged during severe floods in June 2021. A state energy emergency was declared at the time amid fears the Yallourn mine could flood as cracks formed, placing additional pressure on its walls.

Yallourn, which supplies up to 22 per cent of Victoria’s energy and 8 per cent of Australia’s, is set to close by mid-2028.

It has operated for 100 years and is among the nation’s most carbon-intensive power generators.

A state parliament committee is examining the economic impacts of Yallourn’s closure, which is planned four years earlier than original estimates.

Topics:

victoria Yallourn
