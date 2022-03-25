News State Victoria News Man arrested over cemetery body part theft
Man arrested over cemetery body part theft

Cemetery theft
A man has been arrested over the theft of body parts from the Footscray General Cemetery. Photo: AAP
A man has been arrested for the theft of body parts from a Melbourne cemetery.

Police say human remains were stolen from mausoleums at the Footscray General Cemetery on Geelong Rd in two separate incidents between January 27 and February 1.

A 40-year-old Spotswood man has been arrested and it’s expected he will be charged with interfering with the corpse of a human being and criminal damage.

Detectives searched a property in Mary St Footscray on Friday and uncovered what they believe to be the stolen human remains.

Police said detectives from the local unit in Maribyrnong have worked tirelessly to investigate the thefts, and their inquiries are ongoing.

