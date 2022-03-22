News State Victoria News More travel vouchers for Victorians
Live

More travel vouchers for Victorians

Victoria travel vouchers
Victoria has announced 140,000 travel vouchers will be made available to the public. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Another 140,000 travel vouchers will be available to Victorians as the state records 9594 new COVID-19 cases.

Seven deaths were reported by the state’s health department on Tuesday, while 256 people are in hospital.

There are 24 patients in intensive care and five on ventilation.

It comes as the state government announced 140,000 travel vouchers would be open to the public from 2pm on Wednesday.

The scheme provides applicants with a $200 reimbursement if they spend more than $400 on accommodation or attractions.

Vouchers will be limited to one per household, with the travel period to be between April 8 and May 27.

Another 60,000 air purifiers will also be distributed to Victorian government and low-fee non-government schools.

Education Minister James Merlino on Tuesday said the rollout would ensure students and teaching staff were protected.

“This is the largest investment in school ventilation in the nation — no other state is taking such strong steps to protect students, staff and school communities,” Mr Merlino said.

Some 51,000 air purifiers have been sent to schools since the start of term one.

Following an open tender process, Samsung has been awarded the contract for the extra 60,000 air purifiers.

A few thousand purifiers will be stored after winter begins to go to schools that add extra classrooms or increase enrolments in the second half of the year.

Follow Us

Live News
Ukraine refuses to surrender Mariupol; Russia blows up Kyiv shops
Market Wrap
Market rallies on hopes of Russia-Ukraine peace deal, lower oil prices
Cruise ships Australia
Cruise ships returning to Australia has revived an industry and, for some, a life-long passion
petrol tax Federal budget preview
Petrol tax cut tipped for a budget torn between discipline and vote-buying
Scott Morrison
Paul Bongiorno: Scott Morrison consoles himself his opponent is no Malinauskas – it won’t matter
eercise in three seconds
Exercise in three seconds? Not as ridiculous as it sounds