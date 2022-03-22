More travel vouchers for Victorians

Live

Another 140,000 travel vouchers will be available to Victorians as the state records 9594 new COVID-19 cases.

Seven deaths were reported by the state’s health department on Tuesday, while 256 people are in hospital.

There are 24 patients in intensive care and five on ventilation.

It comes as the state government announced 140,000 travel vouchers would be open to the public from 2pm on Wednesday.

The scheme provides applicants with a $200 reimbursement if they spend more than $400 on accommodation or attractions.

Vouchers will be limited to one per household, with the travel period to be between April 8 and May 27.

Another 60,000 air purifiers will also be distributed to Victorian government and low-fee non-government schools.

Education Minister James Merlino on Tuesday said the rollout would ensure students and teaching staff were protected.

“This is the largest investment in school ventilation in the nation — no other state is taking such strong steps to protect students, staff and school communities,” Mr Merlino said.

Some 51,000 air purifiers have been sent to schools since the start of term one.

Following an open tender process, Samsung has been awarded the contract for the extra 60,000 air purifiers.

A few thousand purifiers will be stored after winter begins to go to schools that add extra classrooms or increase enrolments in the second half of the year.