Vic posts nine COVID-19 deaths, 7081 cases

Victoria has reported another 7081 virus infections and nine more COVID-19 deaths. Photo: AAP
Victoria has posted another nine COVID-19 deaths and a further 7081 virus infections.

Of the new cases, 4758 were from rapid antigen tests and 2323 were from PCR lab tests, the health department confirmed on Wednesday.

The number of Victorians in hospital with COVID-19 dropped overnight by seven to 196 patients.

This includes 32 people in intensive care with three on ventilation.

Active cases in the state have dropped to 38,874.

More than 61 per cent of Victorian adults vaccinated with three doses.

