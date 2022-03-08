Six COVID deaths in Vic, as cases jump above 7000

Live

Victoria has reported six COVID-19 deaths and another 7043 virus infections.

Tuesday’s cases are up nearly 1500 on the 5645 reported on Monday.

Of the latest infections, 5452 came from rapid antigen tests and 1591 from PCR lab tests, the state health department confirmed.

The number of Victorians in hospital with COVID-19 has dropped overnight by 24 to 203 patients.

It includes 29 people in intensive care with four on ventilation.

Victoria has 43,595 active virus infections.

The percentage of Victorian adults who have had three doses of a vaccine has reached 61.1.

-with AAP