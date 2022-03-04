News State Victoria News Vic posts 26 COVID-19 deaths, 6545 cases
Vic posts 26 COVID-19 deaths, 6545 cases

Victoria has reported 6545 more COVID-19 infections and another 26 deaths, as active cases in the state rise above 42,000.

Of the cases reported by the Health Department on Friday, 4312 were self-reported from rapid antigen tests and 2233 from PCR lab tests.

There are 245 Victorians in hospital with COVID-19, of whom 28 are in intensive care and seven on ventilation.

Active cases in the state have risen to 42,046, up from 41,660 on Thursday.

Some 60.1 per cent of Victorian adults have received three vaccine doses.

Topics:

victoria
