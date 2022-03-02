News State Victoria News Victoria posts 28 COVID-19 deaths, 7126 cases
Victoria's 7126 new COVID cases include 2383 revealed by PCR lab tests, the health department says.
Victoria has reported 7126 more COVID-19 infections and 28 deaths, with more than 41,000 active cases across the state.

Wednesday’s infections were made up of 4743 from rapid antigen tests and 2383 from PCR lab tests, the health department said.

The number of people in hospital with the virus in Victoria has risen by nine from Tuesday, with 264 infected people admitted.

Of those patients, 37 are in intensive care and five on ventilation.

Some 59.4 per cent of Victorian adults have received three vaccine doses.

There are 41,162 active cases in the state.

-AAP

