Vic has 5852 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Live

Victoria has reported another 5852 COVID-19 infections and three more virus-related deaths.

Monday’s cases were made up of 4329 from rapid antigen tests and 1523 from PCR lab tests, the health department said.

There are 41,205 active cases in the state.

The number of people in hospital with the virus in Victoria has risen by nine from Sunday, to reach 283. Of these, 42 are in intensive care and seven on ventilation.

About 58.9 per cent of Victorian adults have received three vaccine doses.

The latest figures came as more Victorian workers returned to offices on Monday.

The state government’s work-from-home recommendation has been lifted, as mask rules also eased across the state late last week.

Face coverings are required only in high-risk situations such as public transport and taxis, or visiting airports and hospitals. Hospitality and retail workers, primary school and early childhood staff, and justice and correctional facility employees must continue wearing them.

High school students can remove theirs in class but primary school children in grades 3 to 6 still have to wear them for now.

All elective surgery will resume in Victoria from Monday. It was halted in January as hospitals and health services came under increasing pressure due to the Omicron wave.

The Victorian government has also confirmed its COVID-19 isolation payment system has been scrapped.

Victorians will no longer be able to claim a $450 while awaiting a “gold standard” PCR test result.

The test isolation payment will end on Tuesday, with demand reducing as rapid antigen tests become more widely available.

More than 1.2 million payments worth about $545 million have been approved since the system began in July 2020 during the state’s devastating second wave of infections.

Final claims must be submitted before 9am on Wednesday and involve a PCR test taken on Tuesday or before.

Payments will still be available for Victorians who have to self-isolate, quarantine or need to care for someone in self-isolation or quarantine under the federal government’s pandemic leave disaster payment.

-AAP