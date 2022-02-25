Vic posts 6580 COVID cases, 11 deaths

Live

Victoria has reported another 6580 COVID-19 infections and 11 people have died with the virus.

Friday’s cases were made up of 4263 results from rapid antigen tests and 2317 from PCR lab tests, the health department confirmed.

There are 41,125 active cases in the state.

The number of people hospitalised with the virus in Victoria has fallen by 21 from Thursday, with 301 active or recovered cases in hospital.

Of these, 38 are in intensive care and four are on ventilators.

Some 57.6 per cent of Victorian adults have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest figures came with Victoria ready to ditch mask mandates in most places from 11.59pm on Friday, as well as the work-from-home recommendation.

The mask mandate has been in place in some form since July 2020, but will soon be required only in limited situations, such as on public transport, taxis, and in airports and hospitals.

Some groups of workers will also have to keep wearing masks, including hospitality and retail workers, primary school and early childhood centre staff, and justice and correctional facility employees.

High school students will also be allowed to remove their masks in classes. Primary school students in grades three to six will still have to wear them for now.

That’s due in part to the lower vaccination rate in Victorian children aged five to 11, which sits at 54.6 per cent for first doses.

Victorians will also no longer be urged to work from home if possible, in a move expected to increase foot traffic in Melbourne’s CBD.