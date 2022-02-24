News State Victoria News Victoria has 6715 virus cases, 16 deaths
Victoria has 6715 virus cases, 16 deaths

Victoria has posted 6715 new COVID-19 infections and 16 deaths, as infected patients' hospital numbers rise by three. Photo: AAP
Victoria has another 6715 COVID-19 infections and 16 more people have died with the virus.

Thursday’s cases were made up of 4486 from rapid antigen tests and 2229 from PCR lab tests, the health department said.

There are 41,257 active cases in the state.

The number of people in hospital in Victoria with the virus has risen by three from Wednesday, to 319. Of these, 43 are in intensive care and five on ventilators.

More than 57 per cent of Victorian adults have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest figures come one day before the state is due to ease indoor mask-wearing and working from home rules.

Additionally, all remaining elective surgery restrictions will lift on Monday.

Primary school students in year three or above will continue to wear masks, as will teachers, but secondary students will not.

Masks will still be required on public transport, in taxis and ride shares, on planes, in airports and at hospitals and care facilities.

Hospitality, retail, court and corrective services workers will still have to don a mask.

