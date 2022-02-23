News State Victoria News Another 6900 cases, 17 COVID deaths in Victoria
Victoria has reported 6926 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths, as the state prepares for further restrictions easing from Friday. Photo: AAP
There are another 6926 COVID infections in Victoria, and 17 more people have died with the virus.

Wednesday’s cases were made up of 4504 from rapid antigen tests and 2422 from PCR lab tests, the health department said.

There are 42,016 active cases in the state, a decrease of more than 5000 from Tuesday.

Hospitalisations also continue to fall, down 26 from Tuesday’s figure to 319. They include 22 active cases in intensive care and eight on ventilators.

More than 56 per cent of Victorian adults have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest figures come with Victoria days from easing more restrictions. Indoor mask-wearing and working from home rules will be scrapped from 11.59pm on Friday.

Additionally, all remaining elective surgery restrictions will lift on Monday.

Primary school students in year three or above will continue to wear masks, as will teachers. Secondary students will not.

Masks will still be required on public transport, in taxis and ride shares, on planes, in airports and at hospitals and care facilities.

Hospitality, retail, court and corrective services workers will still have to don masks.

