Vic posts 6935 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Live

Victoria has another 6935 COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths, as the state prepares to wind back several restrictions.

Friday’s infections were made up of 4329 from rapid antigen tests and 2606 from PCR tests, the health department said.

The state is managing 48,852 total active cases, down from more than 50,000 on Thursday.

Hospitalisations with the virus have grown by 50, with 451 Victorian patients in hospital, up from 401 on Thursday.

Of those, 64 patients are in intensive care, with 16 requiring ventilation.

More than 54 per cent of Victorians aged over 18 have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, after 8553 vaccines were administered on Thursday.

Victorians will be allowed back onto dance floors within hours and will no longer need to check-in at supermarkets, when COVID rules ease at 6pm on Friday.

Hospitality and entertainment venues density quotas will be scrapped, along with QR code check-in requirements for retail, schools and workplaces.

QR check-ins will still be required in pubs, bars, restaurants and entertainment premises to help ensure those attending are double-vaccinated.

International traveller permits will be scrapped and unvaccinated traveller quarantine periods will be halved to seven days.

A mandate requiring key industries to undertake surveillance testing will be replaced with a recommendation, and hospital worker bubbles will end.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the state’s Omicron wave had passed its peak, allowing Victoria to begin moving “back to normal”.

He said decisions on indoor mask requirements and a return to offices would be made in the next week, with an announcement likely next Friday.

“We have to wait and see if the numbers continue to fall, in terms of the number of people in hospital, we want the trend to be maintained,” he said.

“It is our aim to have those rules changed and the [health] minister making positive announcements to that end for next Friday.”

The state government was to meet industry leaders on Friday to discuss how the public and private sectors will approach a return to the office.

-AAP