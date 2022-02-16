Live

Victoria has made an exclusive bid to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed on Wednesday his government had entered exclusive negotiations with the Commonwealth Games Federation.

The state government and Commonwealth Games Australia will develop its hosting submission.

Mr Andrews said the Games would not be held only in Melbourne, with many regional cities and towns planned to host events.

The Commonwealth Games Federation will assess the submission before officially awarding the 2026 Games to Victoria.

Tasmania last week also put its hand up to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The 2022 Games will be held in Birmingham from July 28-August 8.

-AAP