News State Victoria News Victoria makes exclusive bid for 2026 Comm Games
Updated:
Live

Victoria makes exclusive bid for 2026 Comm Games

commonwealth games victoria
The bid comes after Melbourne hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2006. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Victoria has made an exclusive bid to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed on Wednesday his government had entered exclusive negotiations with the Commonwealth Games Federation.

The state government and Commonwealth Games Australia will develop its hosting submission.

Mr Andrews said the Games would not be held only in Melbourne, with many regional cities and towns planned to host events.

The Commonwealth Games Federation will assess the submission before officially awarding the 2026 Games to Victoria.

Tasmania last week also put its hand up to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The 2022 Games will be held in Birmingham from July 28-August 8.

-AAP

Topics:

Commonwealth Games victoria
Follow Us

Live News

best picture
Oscars 2022: Here’s where you can watch the Best Picture nominees
Andrew
‘Against the evils of sex trafficking’: Prince Andrew settles with accuser Virginia Giuffre
Alan Tudge
‘Still in process’: PM denies plans to sack Education Minister Alan Tudge
‘I understand the consequences of my decision’: Novak Djokovic prepared to sacrifice titles
migration bill
Criminal deportation bill could have ‘chilling’ effect: Lawyers
prunes
Prunes: Health benefits go beyond their famed moving experience