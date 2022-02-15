COVID infections, fatalities jump in Victoria

Live

Victoria has confirmed another 8162 COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, as new data highlights the effectiveness of a third vaccine shot.

Of the cases reported on Tuesday, 6128 were detected through rapid antigen tests and 2034 via PCR lab testing.

Despite a jump of more than 1000 on the 7104 infections reported on Monday, active cases continue to tumble in Victoria. They were down from 53,707 on Monday to 50,967.

There are 441 people in Victorian hospitals, down 24 from Monday’s number. Of these, 67 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care and 14 require ventilation.

About 51 per cent of Victorians 18 and over have rolled up their sleeves for third jabs, after 10,930 doses were administered at state-run hubs on Monday.

Victoria’s health department has released data showing triple-jabbed Victorians are less likely to end up in hospital, ICU or dying than the double vaccinated.

The data demonstrates those who have had third doses are 4.5 times less likely to go to hospital with COVID than someone with two doses and six times less likely than the unvaccinated.

Intensive care figures also showed double-dosed people were 7.6 times more likely to end up in ICU than the triple-jabbed. That jumped to 34 times when comparing the unvaccinated with boosted individuals.

In addition, triple-vaccinated Victorians have been 88 times less likely to die from COVID-19 since the start of the year compared to someone of their own age who was either unvaccinated or had one dose.

That figure dropped marginally to 66 times less likely for the double-dosed.

COVID response commander Jeroen Weimar said about 2.5 million Victorians were eligible for third-doses shot but yet to receive one.

He acknowledged many people have had COVID-19 in the past six or seven weeks but said they shouldn’t be putting it off.

“If your symptoms have gone, then you can go and get your third dose,” Mr Weimar said.

Meanwhile, Victorian Opposition Leader Matthew Guy and four of his colleagues have been fined for not wearing masks at an indoor event at parliament last week.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Guy said the fines would be paid promptly. The Liberals and Nationals would also continue to push for face mask mandates to be dumped in low-risk settings.

Police said the $100 fines had been issued and would be served in coming days.

