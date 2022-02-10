Vic COVID cases fall, another 16 fatalities

Live

Victoria has reported another 9391 COVID-19 cases and 16 people have died with the virus.

The fresh infections were made up of 6045 from rapid antigen tests and 3346 from PCR tests, the health department said on Thursday.

They were down on the 9908 cases confirmed on Wednesday.

The state is managing 55,946 total active cases.

The number of Victorians in hospital has risen by one, to 543 patients on Thursday.

Of these, 75 are in intensive care, an increase of four, and 23 are in need of ventilation.

About 48 per cent of Victorians over 18 have received a vaccine booster after 14,863 doses were administered at state-run hubs on Wednesday.