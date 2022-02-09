News State Victoria News Victoria posts 21 virus deaths, 9908 cases
Updated:
Live

Victoria posts 21 virus deaths, 9908 cases

About 46 per cent of Victorians over 18 have received a vaccine booster. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Victoria has reported another 9908 COVID cases and 21 people have died with the virus.

The infections reported on Wednesday were made up of 6281 from rapid antigen tests and 3627 from PCR tests, the health department said.

The state is managing 57,022 total active cases.

The number of Victorians in hospital has fallen by 33, to 542 patients on Wednesday, down from 575 reported on Tuesday.

Of these, 71 are in intensive care and 27 are in need of ventilation.

About 46 per cent of Victorians over 18 have received a vaccine booster after 14,929 doses were administered at state-run hubs on Tuesday.

-AAP

Topics:

victoria
Follow Us

Live News

refugees protest
Afghan refugees march on Parliament House to reunite their families and end their state of limbo
numbat
We’ve decoded the numbat genome, and it could bring the thylacine’s resurrection a step closer
apology
‘A moment to draw a line in the sand’: Advocates react to harassment apology
COVID-19 masks
COVID: Trouble for maskless MPs while states make plans for schools and surgeries
heart attack
Cognitive decline is faster in people who have had a heart attack
bridget archer discrimination bill
Religious discrimination compromise tests Coalition unity