Vic Liberal leader will pay mask fine if issued

Live

Victorian Opposition Leader Matthew Guy says he will co-operate with police if they ask him to explain why he and fellow Coalition MPs were snapped without masks inside state parliament.

In photographs posted to social media, Mr Guy and his MPs were pictured with Essendon legend Kevin Sheedy not wearing masks inside parliament on Tuesday, the first sitting day of the year.

The four-time VFL and AFL premiership coach gave an unpaid motivational speech to the Victorian Liberal party room ahead of the 2022 state election in November.

The photos, which include Mr Guy, upper house Liberal leader David Davis and Nationals MP Melina Bath, are being assessed by Victoria Police.

Wearing a mask is required in all Victorian workplaces, including state parliament unless rising to speak in either chamber or eating or drinking.

Mr Guy said he was yet to be called by police but would speak to them if contacted.

He claimed he had a coffee with him during the speech, as did several other MPs. Others took their masks off for the photos.

“I’m not here to answer for every single person in the room,” he said on Wednesday.

“If the police issue any fines, of course we’ll pay them.”

He is also willing to make a donation to charity if police opt against issuing a fine.

A Parliament of Victoria work health and safety memo sent on Tuesday reminded MPs and staff of “the continuing requirement for masks to be worn in the workplace”.

Mr Guy described the state’s current mask rules as “confusing” and wants the mandate to apply only in high-risk settings.

“Mask mandates in non-high-risk settings should be a thing of the past. It is time for all of us to move on,” he said.

Premier Daniel Andrews was fined $400 in October last year after he was filmed arriving at parliament not wearing a mask on two occasions.

He wore a mask on both days as he was driven to parliament but took it off before he walked through the car park to awaiting media.

At the time, Melbourne residents aged over 12 needed to wear fitted face masks whenever they left their home, indoors or outdoors, unless a lawful exception applied.

-AAP