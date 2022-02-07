News State Victoria News Vic confirms 8275 COVID cases, seven deaths
Vic confirms 8275 COVID cases, seven deaths

Some non-urgent surgery has resumed in Victoria as hospitalisations due to COVID-19 fall. Photo: Getty
Victoria has reported 8275 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, as hospitalisations decline and some non-urgent surgeries resume in the state.

The fresh infections were made up of 5967 from rapid antigen tests and 2308 from PCR tests, the health department said on Monday.

The state is managing 59,801 active coronavirus cases.

There are 638 virus patients in Victorian hospitals, 14 fewer than on Sunday. Of these, 72 are in intensive care and 26 are in need of ventilation.

The latest figures come as private hospitals and day centres restart non-urgent surgeries to 50 per cent capacity, permitted from Monday.

About 45 per cent of Victorians aged over 18 have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose. There were 13,486 doses administered at state-run hubs on Sunday.

