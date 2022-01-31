Victoria posts 10,053 cases, eight deaths

Live

Victoria has reported another 10,053 COVID-19 infections and eight more deaths, as thousands of students across the state return to school.

The new cases, confirmed by the health department on Monday, were made up of 3568 from PCR tests and 6485 from rapid tests.

The total number of active cases in the state is 76,335, down from 78,294 on Sunday.

Hospitalisations with COVID-19 have fallen by 16 to 873 patients.

There are 102 people in intensive care, nine fewer than on Sunday. They included 33 on a ventilator.

About 38 per cent of Victorians aged over 18 have received a COVID-19 booster, after 16,298 doses were administered at state clinics on Sunday.

The latest figures come as many of the state’s school students return for the first day of term one on Monday.

Public schools begin term on Monday with all staff and students encouraged to take twice-weekly rapid antigen tests.

The state government will deliver 4.5 million rapid tests to schools early this week, followed by another two million in coming days.

A vaccination blitz targeting children aged five to 11 was held at the weekend, with 15 primary schools offering pop-up clinics and some state-run hubs allowing walk-up jabs for kids.