Deadly day for Victoria, as it posts 12,755 infections

Another 39 people have died with COVID in Victoria, the highest number since the state’s deadly second wave.

Victoria also reported another 12,755 COVID-19 infections on Friday.

The cases confirmed by the health department were made up of 5345 from PCR tests and 7410 from rapid tests.

They bring the total number of active cases in the state to 101,605.

Friday’s death toll is the highest in Victoria since its second wave, when 59 fatalities were reported on September 4, 2020.

It also came two days after 35 deaths were reported.

However, there has also been a drop in hospitalisations with COVID-19. They are down by by 69 to 988 patients, from 1057 on Thursday.

There are 114 people in intensive care, a decrease of three. They include 40 on ventilators.

More than 35 per cent of Victorians aged over 18 have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster, with 23,252 doses administered at state hubs on Thursday.