News State Victoria News Deadly day for Victoria, as it posts 12,755 infections
Updated:
Live

Deadly day for Victoria, as it posts 12,755 infections

victoria ambulance
Hospitalisations for COVID have dropped in Victoria, but it has also been another deadly day.
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Another 39 people have died with COVID in Victoria, the highest number since the state’s deadly second wave.

Victoria also reported another 12,755 COVID-19 infections on Friday.

The cases confirmed by the health department were made up of 5345 from PCR tests and 7410 from rapid tests.

They bring the total number of active cases in the state to 101,605.

Friday’s death toll is the highest in Victoria since its second wave, when 59 fatalities were reported on September 4, 2020.

It also came two days after 35 deaths were reported.

However, there has also been a drop in hospitalisations with COVID-19. They are down by by 69 to 988 patients, from 1057 on Thursday.

There are 114 people in intensive care, a decrease of three. They include 40 on ventilators.

More than 35 per cent of Victorians aged over 18 have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster, with 23,252 doses administered at state hubs on Thursday.

Topics:

victoria
Follow Us

Live News

Bunnings
Bunnings and Woolworths top rankings as Australia’s best brands
Ash Barty
Ash Barty sweeps aside Madison Keys to reach women’s final
An Officeworks store in Sydney has gone viral over its sign addressed to anti-vaxxers.
An Officeworks store has gone viral for refusing to print fake vaccine certificates
inflation sharemarkets market wrap
Market wrap: Plunging share prices and red-hot inflation top this week’s big market events
asylum seekers
Religious leaders call on Morrison to free asylum seekers after Djokovic ordeal
Neil Young
Why legendary rocker Neil Young’s Spotify stand matters this time