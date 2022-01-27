Vic records 13,755 COVID cases, 15 deaths

Live

There are another 13,755 COVID infections and 15 more people have died with the virus in Victoria.

The latest infections, confirmed by the health department on Thursday, are made up of 6130 from PCR tests and 7625 from rapid antigen tests.

They bring the total number of active cases in the state to 119,153.

Hospitalisations have fallen by 32, with 1057 patients with the virus in hospital across Victoria.

There are 117 people in intensive care, an increase of four. They include 40 on a ventilator.

The number of Victorians aged over 18 who have received their COVID-19 vaccine booster has risen to 35 per cent, after 16,979 doses were given at state-run hubs on Wednesday.