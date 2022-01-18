Victoria has 20,180 COVID cases, 22 deaths

Live

Victoria has reported another 20,180 COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths.

The infections confirmed by the state health department on Tuesday are made up of 11,747 from rapid antigen tests and 8433 from PCR tests.

It is the second consecutive day case numbers have declined in the state.

It brings the total number of active cases in the state to 235,035 – a fall of about 10,000 cases on Monday.

There are 1152 virus patients in Victorian hospitals, a decrease of 77 on the previous day.

The number of people in intensive care has fallen by two to 127, though 43 people are now on ventilation, an increase of five.

On Monday, chief health officer Brett Sutton said hospitalisation numbers were yet to peak in the state. He predicted that might not be reached for a month.

Professor Sutton said there was a lag of about two weeks between case numbers and hospital admissions, and three weeks for that to translate to ICU figures.