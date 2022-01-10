Nearly 35,000 COVID cases in Vic, as supply issues hit kids’ vax rollout

Live

Victoria has another 34,808 COVID cases and two more deaths, as supply issues mar the first day of the vaccine rollout for kids aged five to 11.

Monday’s new infections include 17,190 from rapid tests and 17,618 from PCR tests, the health department confirmed.

The state is managing 161,065 active cases.

There are 818 patients in hospital, up 66 on Sunday. They include 118 in intensive care and 28 requiring ventilators.

About 17 per cent of Victorians aged over 18 have received their third dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 93 per cent of those aged over 12 are double-dose vaccinated.

The latest figures come as children aged five and over are able to get a COVID-19 jab. However, vaccine supply issues may impact the rollout from GPs and pharmacies.

Melbourne practitioner Todd Cameron said GPs were able to order the vaccines only on Friday and could not buy more than 200 doses, which was only two weeks’ supply.

The GP, from Hobsons Bay in Melbourne’s west, said his practice had been swamped with phone calls but he would not open up more vaccine appointments until he had enough stock.

“There is huge demand and not much to deliver at the moment, unfortunately,” he told 3AW.

Pharmacy Guild of Australia Victorian president Anthony Tassone tweeted that some pharmacies and GPs were yet to receive stock, but were “expected to in coming days”.

The head of Australia’s vaccine rollout, Lieutenant General John Frewen, denied there were supply problems.

“There are thousands of bookings are ready to go [on Monday] and will happen across the country,” he said.

Victoria has doubled the number of state-run vaccination sites available for children aged five to 11, with 36 sites across the state.

COVID-19 Commander Jeroen Weimar said state clinics had enough supply and the health department was working closely with GPs and pharmacies.

Acting Premier Jacinta Allan said there were no plans to change the school return date for Victorian students, expected in early February.

-AAP