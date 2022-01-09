Victoria’s latest COVID numbers: 44,155 fresh cases and four deaths

Live

Victorian health authorities are scrambling to improve the accuracy of skyrocketing virus figures as COVID-19 continues to tighten its grip on the state.

The latest overview of the inroads the virus is making begins with a further 44,155 COVID-19 cases and four deaths recorded on Saturday. .

The latest tally of infections includes 22,051 identified by rapid antigen tests and 22,104 from PCR tests, health authorities confirmed on Sunday, adding that Victoria is now managing 146,863 active cases.

There were 752 patients hospitalised on Saturday, 108 more than the previous day. These include 104 in ICU and 23 requiring ventilators.

About 16 per cent of Victorians aged over 18 have received their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 93 per cent of those aged over 12 are double-dose vaccinated.

Delayed reports

The latest figures come after Saturday’s record 51,356 COVID-19 cases included some that were up to a week old, with about half logged through a new reporting system for rapid antigen tests.

A closer look at health department figures revealed there were likely closer to 30,851 new cases in the state on Saturday.

The chief health officer’s update said “considerable work is now underway” to integrate the RAT numbers and ensure people who have taken a RAT and a PCR test are not counted twice.

Meanwhile, as anti-vax protesters continued their regular weekend rallies in the CBD, the state opposition called for changes to isolation rules, including removing the requirement for fully vaccinated Victorians to isolate if living with a positive case.

Additionally, with issues around access to COVID-19 testing, the Liberal Nationals want the daily rapid antigen testing requirement to be scrapped for anyone living with a positive case.

“These arrangements mirror those currently in place in the United Kingdom and will allow thousands of critical staff to return to work keeping shelves stocked and delivering the essential healthcare Victorians deserve,” they said in a statement.

A vaccination program for 5-11 year olds will be launched on Monday, with 3500 kids booked in for the jab on its first day.

