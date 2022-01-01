Live

Another 7442 COVID-19 infections were found in Victoria for the the final day of 2021, starting the new year with another pandemic record.

It’s a jump of more than 1500 cases on Friday’s 5919 infections.

Another nine people have died with the virus.

The number of active cases reported in the most-recent 24-hour reporting period sits at 24,161, and 63,026 people were tested.

There are 98 people in intensive care, including 51 actively infectious and 21 ventilated.

In total, there are 451 people in hospital and the seven-day average hospitalisation rate sits at 406.

Positive cases have interrupted plans for many, including the audience of a Regents Theatre New Year’s Eve matinee performance of Moulin Rouge who were told with 30 minutes to go and without explanation that the remainder of the show was cancelled.

In a statement organisers told AAP the show was discontinued out of an abundance of caution, after a positive test result in the wider company. Future performances are also up in the air.

Performances of Frozen The Musical at Her Majesty’s Theatre have also been cancelled until at least January 5 after cases were detected among the company.

New rules

Victoria on Friday moved to new isolation and close contact rules in line with definitions agreed at national cabinet.

Positive cases in Victoria must inform their household and social contacts of their illness and can now isolate for seven days, rather than 10, regardless of vaccination status.

Household contacts of positive cases must also isolate for seven days and can use a rapid antigen test if they are not symptomatic, but must get a PCR test if they show symptoms.

Workplace and school contacts are no longer required to get a test and isolate until they receive a result.

International travellers now have the option of completing a rapid antigen test on arrival – as well as on day five to seven – but are no longer required to isolate.

-AAP