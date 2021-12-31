News State Victoria News Cliff crumble injures three at Victoria’s Bells Beach
Cliff crumble injures three at Victoria’s Bells Beach

A cliff face has fallen 30m, injuring three people, including one man seriously, at Victoria's Bells Beach. Photo: AAP
Three people have injuries, and one is in a serious condition, after a cliff fall at Victoria’s Bells Beach.

A 30-metres cliff face gave way at about 2.15pm on Friday, police said.

Investigators were told six people were sitting under the cliff and three were struck by falling debris.

A 28-year-old man was winched out by air ambulance and flown more than 100km to Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital with serious upper body injuries.

A man and a woman sustained non-life threatening arm injuries and were taken to hospital in Geelong by road.

Emergency crews originally said four people were injured but the number was revised.

The beach is an internationally renowned surf spot, which up until the COVID-19 pandemic, held the annual Rip Curl Pro competition.

-AAP

