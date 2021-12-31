Live

Tragedy has struck one of Australia’s most iconic surf beaches, claiming the life of a man who was hit when part of a cliff collapsed above him.

The man was part of a small group of six sitting on Bells Beach in Victoria when a 30-metre cliff face gave way without warning at about 2.15pm on Friday, police said.

He was one of three beachgoers struck by falling debris.

The 28-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was winched out by air ambulance and flown to Melbourne with serious upper body injuries but died before reaching hospital.

A man and a woman sustained non-life threatening arm injuries and were taken to hospital in Geelong by road.

The beach is an internationally renowned surf spot, which up until the COVID-19 pandemic, held the annual Rip Curl Pro competition.

-with AAP