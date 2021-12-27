News State Victoria News Victoria reports 1999 new cases and three further deaths
Victoria has reported another 1999 new cases of COVID-19. Photo: AAP
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Victoria has dropped by nearly 1000 but another 1999 have tested positive.

There were 57,818 tests conducted on Boxing Day, with three more deaths reported among the figures on Monday.

Active case numbers dropped from 17,392 on Sunday to 16,467 on Monday, despite the new cases.

Although the number of people in ICU grew by three to 80, the number of people on ventilators fell from 43 to 38.

The state’s testing woes have continue with people turned away before sites opened again on Monday, as demand outstripped capacity at multiple locations.

Authorities have encouraged those needing tests to research less well-known sites to avoid spending long hours in queues.

-AAP

COVID-19
