Six deaths, 1245 cases amid testing pressure in Vic

covid test victoria
COVID testing sites have been overwhelmed in Victoria in recent days. Photo: Getty
Victoria has reported 1245 COVID-19 cases and six deaths, as testing sites continue to be inundated in the lead-up to Christmas.

The health department confirmed on Tuesday the state was managing 13,355 active infections.

A total of 392 patients are in hospital, including 73 who are actively infected with the virus and in intensive care, with 43 on ventilators.

The seven-day hospitalisation average has risen by three to 390.

Testers processed 66,888 results in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, while 14,483 people were vaccinated in state-run hubs.

  • See all Victorian COVID testing sites here

At least 15 testing sites in Melbourne were temporarily closed at 9am after reaching capacity, including the Bourke Street walk-in and Albert Park drive-through.

Victorian MP Ben Carroll said Acting Premier James Merlino and Health Minister Martin Foley were working “around the clock” to find solutions to cope with the influx of people needing tests before Christmas.

“They are looking at more resources in terms of extending hours,” he said on Monday.

The state government has increased testing capacity by about 55 per cent since October, with about 260 sites operating across Victoria.

On Monday night, Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp announced a testing site would open at Town Hall from 10am Tuesday to January 24, in response to demand.

Topics:

victoria
