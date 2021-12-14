News State Victoria News Vic records 1189 COVID cases, six deaths
Updated:
Live

victoria virus vaccine
Victoria has reported another 1189 virus cases, as it confirms a deal to make mRNA vaccines in the state Photo: Getty
Victoria has another 1189 COVID-19 infections and a further six deaths, as a deal has been struck to make millions of mRNA vaccine in the state from 2024.

The state was managing 11,051 active cases, the health department said on Tuesday.

There are 364 patients in hospital, 80 of whom are actively infected with the virus in intensive care and 44 on ventilators.

The seven-day hospitalisation average is 327.

More than 92 per cent of Victorians aged over 12 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Testers processed 54,467 results on Monday, while 8433 people were vaccinated in state-run hubs.

The latest figures come as Victoria will become home to a mRNA vaccine manufacturing factory under a state government deal with the federal government and Moderna.

It’s expected the facility will produce up to 25 million doses each year from 2024, with the ability to scale up to 100 million doses per year to combat future pandemics.

Some 500 construction jobs and 500 ongoing roles are also expected to be created as part of the southern hemisphere-first facility.

“This is a huge announcement not just for Victoria, but the whole country – being able to manufacture mRNA vaccines and treatments locally will lock in vaccine security both on our shores and across our region,” Acting Premier James Merlino said in a statement on Tuesday.

Australia has been reliant on overseas supplies for mRNA vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic, with AstraZeneca’s viral vector jab the only coronavirus immunisation produced on its shores.

Victorian scientists created Australia’s first mRNA vaccine last month.

Researchers at Monash University developed the vaccine during a five-month period, and are now conducting clinical trials.

Topics:

victoria
