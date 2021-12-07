News State Victoria News Another 1185 virus cases in Vic, seven more deaths
Victoria had nearly 1200 more virus cases on Tuesday, and another seven fatalities. Photo: AAP
There are another 1185 COVID infections and another seven deaths in Victoria on Tuesday, taking its toll from the pandemic to 1385.

The health department said the state was managing 13,050 active cases, down from 16,503 on Monday.

There are 297 virus patients in Victorian hospitals, 102 of whom are in intensive care and 25 requiring ventilation.

The seven-day hospitalisation average sits at 295.

Testers processed 52,257 results on Monday, while 3769 people were vaccinated in state-run hubs.

More than 91 per cent of Victorians over 12 are fully vaccinated.

