Man charged over attack on Vic MP daughter

A man who allegedly threw a spray can at Victorian MP Andy Meddick’s daughter has been charged after presenting himself to police.

Police alleged Keilan Meddick, 25, had a verbal altercation with a man in Fitzroy at about 11pm on November 18.

The man allegedly threw a spray can towards her as she tried to flee, inflicting an injury. Ms Meddick was treated in hospital.

Mr Meddick alleged it was politically motivated at the time, but police have not confirmed this. Mr Meddick is an Animal Justice Party MP.

After a public appeal, the 20-year-old man attended a police station at about 2.15am on Thursday.

He was interviewed by police and has been charged with recklessly causing injury and discharging a missile.

The Maribyrnong man was bailed to appear before Melbourne Magistrates Court on April 29, 2022.