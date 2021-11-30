News State Victoria News Nurse mown down at COVID testing site
Nurse mown down at COVID testing site

A male nurse was hit by a car at a Melbourne COVID-19 testing site on Tuesday.
The man aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries after the incident, which occurred just before 9.30am on Tuesday.

Police say he was hit by a white Holden station wagon near the corner of Easey and Hoddle streets in Collingwood, and that the driver then fled the scene.

A nearby nurse provided first aid to the Tarneit man until an ambulance arrived.

A short time later, police found the station wagon and arrested the male driver in nearby Carlton.

He was being questioned by police on Tuesday afternoon.

It’s believed witnesses saw the vehicle driving erratically near the Melbourne CBD.

Police have called for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers.

CoHealth, which runs the Collingwood testing site, has been contacted for comment.

-AAP

