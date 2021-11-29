Police ramp up search for camper remains

Live

Police are scaling up their search through rugged bushland in Victoria’s high country for the remains of missing campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay.

A large search effort continued over the weekend, after police set up a crime scene in an undisclosed area in the state’s Great Alpine region on Thursday.

Victoria Police said “more resources from different units” will join the search from Monday, as detectives and forensic specialists try to locate the remains of the campers after 20 months.

Greg Lynn, 55, has been charged with two counts of murder and is now at Melbourne Assessment Prison.

While announcing Lynn’s charges last week, Assistant Commissioner Bob Hill warned the police investigation “is far from over”.

“We are hopeful that we will locate the remains of Mr Hill and Ms Clay … and provide closure to their families,” he told reporters.

Mr Hill and Ms Clay were last heard from in March 2020 when Mr Hill, an experienced outdoorsman, made a call via high-frequency radio saying he was at Wonnangatta Valley.

Investigators were told the couple were camping together at Wonnangatta River near the Wonnangatta camping ground.

Campers found Mr Hill’s car destroyed by fire at their campsite near Dry River Creek Track on March 21.

Police would also like to speak to anyone who was in the Wonnangatta area around that time, including “campers, 4×4 day trippers, hunters, fishermen or trail bike riders”, regardless of whether they saw or heard anything.

– AAP