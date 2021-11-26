High-country camper murder suspect faces court

Live

An airline pilot charged with the murders of Victorian campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay has appeared in court from a regional Victorian police station.

Greg Lynn, 55, faced Sale Magistrates Court for a brief filing hearing on Friday morning, a day after being charged over the couple’s disappearance.

Mr Hill and Ms Clay were last heard from while camping in the Victorian Alps on March 20, 2020.

Mr Hill – an experienced outdoorsman – made a call via high-frequency radio saying he was at Wonnangatta Valley.

Mr Lynn did not apply for bail during the short hearing.

Police requested until April 19, 2022, to build their brief of evidence against Mr Lynn, who was arrested on Monday night at a remote Gippsland campsite.

“The dates are probably elongated because it’s a fairly substantial investigation,” his lawyer Chris McLennan, also appearing by video, told the court.

On Thursday night, Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Bob Hill said the police investigation was ongoing.

“I hope that we will be able to locate the deceased and provide closure or closure to the families,” he said.

He expressed his condolences to the duo’s families, saying “the past 20 months has been an incredibly difficult time for them”.

On Friday, Mr Lynn was seen wearing a grey jumper and white surgical mask, as he appeared by videolink from Sale police station, two blocks from the courthouse.

He sat with his hands together on a table in front of him and said nothing during the hearing, which ran for just a few minutes.

Mr Lynn’s wife, Melanie, also appeared on the videolink, with her camera off.

Mr McLennan told the court there were no custody management issues.

Mr Lynn’s case is due to return to court in Sale on May 31.

-with AAP