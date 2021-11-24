News State Victoria News Victoria’s virus cases jump, three more fatalities
Victoria’s virus cases jump, three more fatalities


Victoria's COVID cases jumped back above 1000 on Friday, with another three deaths reported. Photo: Getty
Victoria has reported another 1196 coronavirus infections and three more three deaths, with the proportion of the population vaccinated still at 89 per cent.

Wednesday’s infections come after 826 on Tuesday, and bring the number of active cases in the state to 9774.

They include 284 in hospital, with that number continuing to fall and the seven-day average down to 308.

There are 52 people in intensive care actively infectious, while 53 of them have been cleared of the virus and 29 are on a ventilator.

The latest deaths take the state’s toll from the pandemic to 1302.

Some 72,754 tests were processed on Tuesday, while 3358 vaccine doses were administered at state-run hubs.

More than 89 per cent of Victorians aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated.

The Victorian government eased a raft of restrictions on Friday, having expected to reach the 90 per cent vaccination target at the weekend.

victoria
