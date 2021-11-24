News State Victoria News Man dead, woman saved in canoe accident
dights falls man die
A man has died and a woman has been saved after their canoe capsized in Melbourne's Yarra River. Photo: AAP
A man has died and a woman has been saved by rescuers after their canoe overturned in Melbourne’s Yarra River.

Police say the pair’s canoe capsized in rapid waters in Dights Falls in Abbotsford about 1.30am on Wednesday.

Emergency services including police, paramedics, firefighters and State Emergency Service members arrived to find a 46-year-old woman in the water.

She was rescued and then taken to hospital for observation.

A 29-year-old Rowville man’s body was retrieved from the water.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

victoria
