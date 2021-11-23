Deadly day in Victoria, with 19 deaths and 827 cases

Live

Victoria has confirmed another 19 deaths from coronavirus and 827 more cases, while the state still hasn’t officially hit its 90 per cent full vaccination milestone.

There are 9420 active virus cases in Victoria and 303 patients in hospital, lowering the seven-day average to 318.

Fourty-four people in intensive care are actively infected and 53 have been cleared, with 23 of those on a ventilator.

It was one of Victoria’s deadliest days in the pandemic yet, taking the state’s coronavirus toll to 1299.

Premier Daniel Andrews said they were aged from 52-105 and 17 of the 19 were unvaccinated. He again urged Victorians to get vaccinated.

“It works, it’s safe, it’s free, it will keep you out of hospital and it will mean less trauma and less pain and anguish for so many families,” he said.

“It’s a very powerful argument to go and get your first and second dose.”

Health officials say virus testers processed 48,427 results on Monday, while 5464 vaccine doses were administered at state-run hubs.

More than 89 per cent of Victorians aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated.

The Victorian government eased a raft of restrictions last Friday, having expected to reach the 90 per cent vaccination target at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Victorians are rushing to visit family and friends in South Australia after it opened the border on Tuesday to fully vaccinated people from Victoria, NSW and the ACT.

-with AAP