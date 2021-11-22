News State Victoria News Victoria posts 1029 COVID cases, three deaths
Victoria posts 1029 COVID cases, three deaths

Nearly 90 per cent of Victorians are fully vaccinated against the virus. Photo: Getty
There are another 1029 COVID cases and three more deaths in Victoria, as it draws closer to hitting its 90 per cent full vaccination target.

The state is managing 9533 coronavirus cases and 316 virus-related patients in hospital, pushing down the seven-day average to 327.

Forty-four people in intensive care are actively infected and 54 have been cleared. They include 23 patients on ventilators.

Health officials say virus testers processed 49,818 results on Sunday, while 3510 vaccine doses were administered at state-run hubs.

Despite those and others at GPs and pharmacies, the state still hasn’t officially hit its 90 per cent vaccination milestone

About 89 per cent of Victorians aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated.

