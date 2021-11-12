Another 1115 virus cases in Victoria, nine deaths

Live

Victoria has confirmed 1115 more virus cases and nine deaths as the state’s construction workers have one day until they must be fully vaccinated to continue working on site.

The figures, confirmed by the health department on Friday, bring the total number of active cases in the state to 16,098.

They include 426 in hospital, 82 of whom are in intensive care and 50 on ventilators.

The seven-day hospitalisation average has dropped from 559 on Thursday to 530 on Friday.

Some 67,925 Victorians were tested on Thursday and 9584 received a vaccine dose at a state-run hub.

Just under 93 per cent of Victorians aged 12 and over have received at least one vaccine dose and 86 per cent both.

Almost all restrictions will be scrapped for the fully vaccinated when the state reaches 90 per cent double-dosed, forecast to occur by November 24.

It comes as the state’s chief health officer warned in a statement on Thursday that several vaccination deadlines were approaching.

One controversial mandate, which sparked violent protests across Melbourne in September, requires all tradies to have had two vaccine doses by Saturday, November 13, to continue working on Victorian construction sites.

In other deadlines, residential aged-care workers must be fully vaccinated by Monday, while about a million of Victoria’s essential workers are required to be double-jabbed by November 26.

Anyone with a valid medical exemption will be able to continue working.

The department of health has also noted a change to requirements for fully-vaccinated international travellers and aircrew arriving in the state.

In an update on Twitter, the department said anyone wanting to enter Victoria from overseas must obtain an international vaccination certificate or proof of a medical exemption.

Additionally, those aged over 12 must have tested negative no earlier than 72 hours before departure to Victoria and must have applied for an international passenger travel permit via Services Victoria.

Upon arrival, travellers and crew must be tested within 24 hours and evidence of all of the above must be carried with them for 14 days.

From Monday, private hospital and day procedure centres in Melbourne and Geelong will also be able to scale up to 50 per cent of their elective surgery list.

Non-urgent procedures had been put on hold to increase the state’s coronavirus capacity.