News State Victoria News Disgraced Vic MP Tim Smith falls on his sword and quits politics after drunk-driving smash
Live

Disgraced Vic MP Tim Smith falls on his sword and quits politics after drunk-driving smash

Tim Smith
Victorian Liberal Tim Smith has taken opposition leader Matthew Guy's advice and brought down the curtain on his political career. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Disgraced Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith will not contest the next election after crashing his car while drunk behind the wheel last weekend.

After a week of mulluing his options, Mr Smith informed Kew Liberal Party members by email that he will bow to opposition leader Matthew Guy’s demand that not contest the next election in the seat of Kew.

The 38-year-old returned a breath test reading of 0.131 – almost three times the legal blood alcohol limit – after he clipped a car in his new Jaguar and cannoned into a Hawthorn home on the night of October 30, narrowly avoiding a child’s bedroom.

His licence was immediately suspended and he has been fined $750.

In Mr Smith’s email, sent at midnight on Saturday, the Kew MP said he had been deeply touched by the encouragement he’d received from Liberal Party supporters and members.

‘Terrible lapse of judgement’

“This, however, does not excuse the terrible lapse of judgement that I made last weekend,” Mr Smith wrote.

“I believe it is in the best interests of the party that I do not contest the next election in Kew.”

Mr Guy spelled out his “unequivocal” position that Mr Smith should not contest the election on Tuesday.

“I made it very clear to Tim that he wouldn’t find his way on to the front bench of any parliamentary Liberal Party that I lead,” Mr Guy said.

“And I made it clear that I didn’t want him to nominate at the next election, and that I didn’t believe he should nominate for the seat of Kew.”

-with AAP

Follow Us

Live News

‘Sleepwalking into catastrophe’: Black Summer documentary Burning stars at UN climate conference
Morrison Rome
‘Lies’ and sledges: Scott Morrison’s ‘tiring’ week dogged by Macron’s nuclear-grade fury
At least 100 people killed in inferno from fuel tanker explosion in Sierra Leone
white wedding
Kirstie Clements: Hooray for the return of weddings, and the excuse to dress up
Older women who eat alone face increased incidence of heart disease: Study
Search to resume for missing WA swimmer possibly attacked by multiple sharks