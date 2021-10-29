News State Victoria News Trick or treat warning ahead of Halloween
Trick or treat warning ahead of Halloween

Victorians are being urged to follow COVID rules to keep kids safe during any Halloween festivities. Photo: ABC News
As children excitedly prepare for a day of creepy costumes, tricks and treats, Victorian health authorities have warned those celebrating Halloween to keep their distance to avoid COVID transmission among unvaccinated kids.

Chief health officer Brett Sutton has urging parents and children to stick to the state’s public health rules on Sunday, especially since those aged under 12 aren’t yet eligible for a COVID vaccine.

“On trick or treating, we know it’s becoming increasingly popular every year in Australia. Bear in mind that kids under 12 can’t be vaccinated and do make up a not-insignificant proportion of our new cases every day,” he said on Friday.

“Keep your distance, be outside as much as possible, offer individually wrapped treats if you can – if you’re offering treats from your home.”

Professor Sutton added: “And make sure door-knockers stay outside.”

He reminded anyone planning to hold a Halloween party at home to “stick to the rules” and only allow up to 10 visitors inside their homes each day.

-AAP

