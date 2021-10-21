News State Victoria News Vic police seize $100,000 in stolen Lego
Live

Vic police seize $100,000 in stolen Lego

lego victoria police
A large amount of Lego has been seized from an alleged money laundering operation in Victoria. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

More than $100,000 of Lego has been seized in connection with a $27 million money-laundering operation.

Two Melbourne men are facing charges over the alleged operation, with the Lego suspected to be the proceeds of crime.

A 41-year-old woman was also arrested following an 18-month police investigation.

Investigators searched properties in Nunawading and Glen Waverley in Melbourne’s east on Wednesday, seizing a large amount of property including more than $100,000 worth of Lego, as well as electronics, all suspected to be the proceeds of crime.

The Nunawading man has been charged for negligently dealing with proceeds of crime and the Glen Waverley man charged with theft, while the woman was released with no charge.

“Further charges are expected to be laid in the coming weeks,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

Both men have been bailed to appear at Ringwood Magistrates Court on April 1, 2022.

Topics:

victoria
Follow Us

Live News

Roger Peter McGrath
Beekeeper sorry for kidnapping mum: Lawyer
qantas domestic
Most Qantas domestic flights back by Jan: Alan Joyce
eddie obeid jail
Obeids, Macdonald jailed over conspiracy
Gladys Berejiklian icac
Date revealed for Berejiklian’s ICAC appearance
cleo smith reward
$1m reward to help find missing Cleo, as police share fears
Batwoman
Batwoman star Ruby Rose’s shock allegations of mistreatment and ‘toxic’ environment