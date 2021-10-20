Another 1841 cases in Victoria, 12 more deaths

Live

Victoria’s local coronavirus cases have risen slightly and 12 more people have died, with the state poised to reach its pivotal 70 per cent vaccination target on Wednesday.

State health authorities confirmed another 1841 infections, up slightly on the 1749 on Tuesday.

The latest deaths take the toll from Victoria’s current outbreak to 175.

In better news for Victorians, testing rates remain high, at nearly 80,000 in the previous 24 hours.

The state is also rocketing towards reopening on Friday, with more than 69 per cent of over-16s fully vaccinated, and the crucial 70 per cent mark expected to be reached on Wednesday and reported on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Victoria has begun to ease its borders. People in NSW who are fully vaccinated against the virus can now head south without needing to quarantine.

Relaxed requirements apply to fully vaccinated travellers who have been in red or orange zones and the border bubble has been reinstated for Broken Hill and Shepparton.

From midnight Victoria scrapped red zones that applied to greater Sydney areas so anyone who has been in Sydney, the Blue Mountains, the Central Coast, Shellharbour and Wollongong can enter Victoria on an orange zone permit, without any quarantine or testing.

Anyone who isn’t vaccinated requires a permit, must isolate, get tested within 72 hours and stay isolated until they receive a negative COVID-19 test result.

The remainder of regional NSW is classified as green zones and vaccinated people from there will simply require a permit to enter Victoria.

The border remains largely one way at this stage, however. People coming into NSW from Victoria still have to stay at home for 14 days, although they can leave home for essentials such as food, exercise, medical care or work or study if they can’t do that at home.

-with AAP